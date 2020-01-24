MONTGOMERY — Jason Wesley Williams will remain in prison until at least 2025.
Williams, the former Tuscumbia resident who is serving time in connection with a string of burglaries, had his request for parole denied Wednesday, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
From 2006 to 2008, Williams was arrested numerous times in burglary cases, according to court records.
He is in his 15th year of a 25-year prison sentence, Abbott said.
"Wesley was convicted of three burglaries in Morgan County, two in Lauderdale County and one in Colbert County, and was also convicted of an attempted burglary in Morgan County," he said.
Williams also has had issues within the prison system, officials said.
In 2011, he was convicted of promoting prison contraband while incarcerated, Abbott said.
"The attorney general's office said Williams had a long prison disciplinary infractions rap sheet, including six violations in 2019 alone," Abbott said.
He currently is in the medium-security Easterling Correctional Center in the southeast Alabama town of Clio, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
His next parole consideration comes in January 2025, according to the department. Otherwise, his minimal release date is March 7, 2030.
His offenses include first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree promoting prison contraband, two counts of second-degree burglary, and three counts of third-degree burglary, according to the department.
