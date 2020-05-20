MONTGOMERY — The first day of the resumption of hearings Tuesday for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles included denial of parole for a man in prison on drug charges from cases in Colbert and Franklin counties, authorities said.
The board denied the parole request of Joshua Ray Hamm, 39, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Hamm is being held in the Limestone County Correctional Center, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
In 2019, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County, as well as in Franklin County, according to the Department of Corrections.
He was sentenced to 2 years in the Franklin case and 8 years, 1 month in the Colbert County case.
Hamm had served 1 year, 4 months and 2 days as of Tuesday.
In 2016, he was sentenced to five years for a conviction on possession of a controlled substance, but was paroled after 9 months, according to the corrections department.
Hamm's hearing was among 20 the board, which suspended operations on March 27 due to the COVID-19 virus, held Tuesday. Board members denied 18 requests.
Another local case is scheduled for today as the board hears the parole request from Joel Glen White, 61.
He has served more than 7 years, 9 months of a 20-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance in Lauderdale County, Abbott said.
