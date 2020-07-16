MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied Wednesday for an inmate serving time on escape charges and drug charges connected to a Lauderdale County case, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied the bid from Jonathan Rex Nash, 39, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Nash has served just over 2 years, 9 months of a 15-year sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He had been indicted on numerous offenses, but pleaded guilty in 2013 to manufacturing a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child, according to court records.
His Lauderdale County grand jury indictment stated he was manufacturing methamphetamine and someone under age 17 was present, the records show.
Initially, Nash received a 10-year sentence on each count, but the sentence was split with him serving two years, according to records.
However, Nash since then has been convicted of first-degree escape and second-degree escape, according to the corrections department.
The board on Wednesday considered parole for 19 inmates and denied 18, Abbott said. That included 12 inmates who are considered violent offenders. Nash is categorized as a violent offender.
He remains in the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to the corrections department.
Nash is the only inmate connected to Shoals crimes who is up for parole this week, Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.