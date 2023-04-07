MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied this week for a man serving a life sentence for a Lauderdale County murder, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles turned down parole Wednesday for Jeffrey Allen Sinyard, parole officials said.
Sinyard was convicted in 2008 of murder and second-degree assault in the shooting death of Donald Cunningham and shooting of Derrick Smith, authorities said.
The Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly's office had sent a letter to the parole board asking that Sinyard be denied parole.
In the letter, Connolly discussed the incident involving Sinyard, who is white, and Cunningham, who was black.
"Several witnesses testified at trial about his behavior after the shooting," the letter reads. "He showed no remorse for what he had done and was even boastful.'"
The letter states Sinyard went to someone's home in Lauderdale County on May 13, 2007, and argued with several people inside the residence, including Cunningham and Smith.
"Sinyard pulled out a gun from under his shirt and told Mr. Cunningham to sit on the ground near him," it states. "Mr. Smith was sitting in a lawnchair near Mr. Cunningham. A telephone beside Mr. Smith began to ring and Sinyard shot at the phone three times hitting the phone with the third shot. Sinyard then put the gun to the neck of Derrick Smith and pulled the trigger. The bullet went through Mr. Smith's neck and out his arm and struck Donald Cunningham in the side of the head. Mr. Smith was able to get up and run to the side of the house."
Sinyard also had two prior convictions, each for second-degree theft of property, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
