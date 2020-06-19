Parole was denied Thursday for a man who was convicted in a 2017 Lauderdale County case of leaving an accident scene that resulted in an injury, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected the parole request from Christopher Craig Alexander after a hearing, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Alexander was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and third-degree escape, according to records. He is in the North Alabama Community Work Center.
Alexander was convicted after an Aug. 25, 2017, wreck that injured a woman in Lauderdale County, according to court records.
The escape charge stems from an escape attempt four days later from the Lauderdale County Community Corrections Work Release Center, records show.
Alexander has served more than 2 years, 9 months of a 10-year sentence on the charges, according to records.
He is among four inmates who had hearings before the parole board this week, Abbott said.
On Wednesday, the board denied a parole request from Dennis Jayson Montgomery, who has served 10 years, 8 months of a 20-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center on theft-related charges in Colbert, Lawrence and Morgan counties, officials said.
The convictions include second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Department of Corrections. He also had priors of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
The board granted paroles Tuesday for Lee Vaughn Hamer and Matthew Lee Vandiver, Abbott said.
Hamer has served more than 8 years, 1 month of an 18-year sentence on convictions of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. One count is from a Colbert County case and one is a Lauderdale County case.
Vandiver has served just over a year of a five-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Facility on Colbert County convictions of first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession/receiving a controlled substance, according to the Department of Corrections.
