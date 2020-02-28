A lawsuit was filed Thursday against the owner and the operator of a boat involved in the June 8 crash that killed a mother and her daughter on Shoal Creek.
The suit was filed by Jason Cowart, as parent and administrator of the estate of Blakely Cowart, and by Elizabeth Livingston, parent and administrator of the estate of Lauren Cowart.
Ross Newton Wooten III, the boat's operator, and Susan Borden, who is listed as its owner, are defendants in the suit.
Augusta, Georgia, attorney A. Dixon Revell is the attorney for the plaintiffs.
Lauren Cowart, 37, and her 5-year-old daughter, Blakely Cowart, who were riding in the boat with Wooten, were killed in the crash.
A Lauderdale County grand jury indicated Wooten in September on two counts of manslaughter, authorities said.
The suit, filed in Colbert County Circuit Court, demands judgment against the defendants jointly and individually for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by a jury, as well as court costs.
In addition to Wooten and Borden, the suit names 10 John/Jane Does, numbered 1-10, whom it describes as "presently unknown individuals and entities whose negligent acts or omissions caused or contributed" to the deaths of the Cowarts.
That includes anyone responsible for providing Wooten with alcohol while he was already intoxicated, with knowledge that he was going to operate a boat, it states.
The suit claims Wooten was intoxicated while operating the boat and was going too fast. In addition, the boat did not have proper lighting at the time of the crash, and Wooten was not following Alabama water traffic "Rules of the Road."
A toxicology report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences indicated Wooten's blood alcohol content was .121 on the night of the crash. The legal limit is .08 percent, District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
The speed of Wooten's boat was estimated at 20 to 25 mph.
The boat collided with a cruise boat driven by Mark McBryer. The suit states McBryer "was traveling in the other direction in a 31-foot Sea Ray cabin cruiser traveling 6-8 mph."
Borden gave Wooten permission to operate the 19-foot 2005 Glastron run-a-bout boat she owned on the day of the crash, the suit states.
In addition, Alabama boating safety regulations for nighttime operation require the bow of the boat to have red and green sidelights, and the stern to have an "all-around white light," the suit states.
"The all-around white light on Wooten's boat was affixed to a metal pole that was stored in the engine compartment," it states. "During nighttime operation, the metal pole should have been inserted into a mounting socket and powered. Wooten never took the light out of the engine compartment and was therefore operating the boat at nighttime without the required all-around white light on the stern. This failure caused difficulty for other boaters on the water to see and appreciate Wooten's boat," it states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.