MUSCLE SHOALS — The boat ramp at the Rockpile Recreation area on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation will open Friday, TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said.
The ramp will open at the close of the business day Friday, he said. The remainder of the park still is closed.
TVA reminds everyone to utilize social distancing while using the ramp.
