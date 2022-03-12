The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's boater safety course and boating license class scheduled for today in Arley has been canceled due to the threat of winter weather and hazardous road conditions.
Boater Safety Course in Arley canceled
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
