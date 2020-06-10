FLORENCE — As anglers hit Pickwick Lake today to try to reel in some prize bass, local tourism officials are thankful the BoatUS Collegiate Championship was not the one that got away.
This is the 10th year Florence-Lauderdale Tourism has hosted the event, which features a week of activities for collegiate anglers from across the nation.
In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of numerous local tourism events, including several fishing tournaments, officials are pleased to see boat trailers fill parking spots at McFarland Park.
“This is one of our favorite tournaments to host each year," said Tyler Dolan, manager over Sport and Group Sales at Florence-Lauderdale Tourism. "I am so happy we were able to reschedule it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now that quarantine is coming to a close and more people are able to get out of their houses, I think we are excited to see what boost in economic impact this tournament will bring to the Shoals area."
Tourism officials said the BoatUS tournament had an economic impact of nearly $500,000 in 2019, including 1,400 room nights booked in Lauderdale County.
Officials said some 400 anglers again are at this year's tournament, which includes 200 boats. A total of 80 schools and universities are represented, including the University of North Alabama.
CareCo TV, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network and various YouTube channels will air updates and weigh-ins, bringing exposure to the Shoals, they said.
The Shoals long has had a reputation as a good location for fishing tournaments.
"Florence, Alabama, and the surrounding fisheries are widely regarded as one of the best bass fishing tournament destinations nationwide," said Wade Middleton, director of the Association of Collegiate Anglers. "Couple that with the hospitality, attractions and history you find there, and it's one of our favorite places to visit every year."
Anglers started arriving Saturday to practice for the competition, which is today and Thursday.
Social distancing will be stressed throughout the tournament with staggered boat flights and restricted access to weigh-in tubs and the tournament stage, officials said. Spectators must remain outside the boundary.
