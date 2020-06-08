FLORENCE — Some of the best collegiate bass anglers will be in the Shoals this week to try to snag a championship.
The 2020 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship will be held from Tuesday through Thursday at Pickwick Lake.
Collegiate anglers will launching at 6:30 a.m. each day from McFarland Park.
The anglers also will try for the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year presented by Abu Garcia Title.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism officials said they anticipate some 200 boats will be at the event.
