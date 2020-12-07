LEIGHTON — Colbert County Sheriff's officials say the remains of a body found Nov. 18 in a wooded area off Jarmon Lane have still not been identified.
Hunters in the east end of Colbert County in the Jarmon Lane area found the body during the early afternoon hours.
Authorities sent the remains for identification to the Huntsville Forensics Laboratory.
Colbert Sheriff Frank Williamson said an identification can't be made until DNA comes back, which can be a lengthy process.
From the condition of the body, authorities believe it had been there for a long period of time.
