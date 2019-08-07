SHEFFIELD — Local resident Wendy Snitzer has organized a book giveaway that will provide area schools, medical facility waiting rooms, and nonprofit organizations with an array of reading materials and coloring books.
Snitzer said the giveaway came about as a result of having a surplus of books left from a summer program she organized — "Read One, Feed One."
She said there were about 4,000 books left at the conclusion of the program. The books were donated from Books-A-Million and include everything from children's and young teens' books to adult coloring books and activity books for youth and adults.
"There's just a lot of need for these books, and we have a variety of choices for the children as well as adults," Snitzer said.
"We're getting these in doctor's offices at Helen Keller Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center, and in schools as well as the Sheffield/Tuscumbia Head Start. That program is getting about 400 books."
Officials from Helen Keller Hospital got a delivery of about 300 books this week, as did other organizations.
Pam Fleming, director of the Helen Keller Hospital Foundation, said the "Bright Little Star" reading initiative is already in place, so the emphasis on reading and serving patients with reading and educational materials is there.
"This gift allows us to do so much more, like give out books on health-related topics at our Wellcare Center, and put books in additional areas of the hospital," Fleming said.
"We will also use them along with our educational materials for new parents as we stress the importance of parents reading to their children from infancy and using them in our birthing suites."
Fleming said many of the books include puzzles and stickers and other activities for children that can be used on the pediatrics floor.
As for the adult coloring and activity books, she said those are being placed in the hospital's infusion clinic as well as areas for inpatient care.
"It's great to be able to offer our patients such a great array of materials," she said. "These books are very much appreciated."
