FLORENCE — John D. Bowen envisions bringing a "new generation of leadership" to the City Council.
The District 2 council candidate said he has a career in the private sector that spans from Atlanta to Colorado.
Bowen was raised in the Shoals, graduated from the University of Alabama and has spent the majority of his life in Lauderdale County.
He said he will work hard for Florence residents and offer new ideas to District 2 residents.
Bowen said officials must re-evaluate priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, so his platform involves changing the Shoals Economic Development Fund to a "COVID Security Fund."
Bowen envisions the COVID Security Fund providing assistance throughout the crisis and beyond.
The Shoals Economic Development Fund is paid through a half-cent sales tax in Colbert and Lauderdale counties and has been in place since 2007. The funds go toward economic development.
"While this fund was built with the promise to attract more business, the fund is opaque and has little oversight," Bowen said.
He said a shift to the COVID Security Fund would help businesses, nonprofits and residents.
“It’s your money,” he said. “We’ve been funding this since 2007.”
“Now is the time to care for our neighbors," Bowen said. "This fund will allow for businesses to do what is in the best interest of customers and employees, without having to worry about going bankrupt.
“To be honest, the Shoals Economic Development Fund has given Florence the short end of the stick when re-investing our tax dollars. I look to change that.”
He also promised to bring business from Atlanta to the Shoals, saying the Atlanta market is a one-hour flight from Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.
Bowen said he wants to be an "ambassador" for the Shoals.
“With a high quality of life, the Shoals is ripe with opportunities for investment," Bowen said.
