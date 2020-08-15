Weather forecasters say we're in for a bit of a reprieve from the sweltering heat indexes next week – at least by Alabama's mid-August standards.
Still, it should feel a little better, on the heels of what has been a long stretch of heat indexes that daily have climbed close to and into the 100s.
"The first half of next week we're looking at some northerly winds, which is going to funnel down some drier air, so it's going to feel not quite as humid," said Laurel McCoy, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
First, the Shoals will have to get through a hot day today, with the high near 90 degrees but heat indexes expected to be as high as 97, according to the forecast.
Sunday will see a high near 91, then the highs will hang in the upper 80s to around 90, but with less humidity, forecasters said. The lows beginning Sunday night will be in the upper 60s.
Rain chances are 20% today and Sunday, then any chances disappear until Wednesday, when they again are 20%, according to the forecast. Thursday's rain chances increase to 40%.
