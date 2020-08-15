Weather 8-15-20
Buy Now

A man shields himself from the hot sun in downtown Florence as the heat index climbs into the 100s. Forecasters say humidity levels will be lower next week. [BERNIE DELINSKI/TIMESDAILY]

 By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer

Weather forecasters say we're in for a bit of a reprieve from the sweltering heat indexes next week – at least by Alabama's mid-August standards.

Still, it should feel a little better, on the heels of what has been a long stretch of heat indexes that daily have climbed close to and into the 100s.

"The first half of next week we're looking at some northerly winds, which is going to funnel down some drier air, so it's going to feel not quite as humid," said Laurel McCoy, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.

First, the Shoals will have to get through a hot day today, with the high near 90 degrees but heat indexes expected to be as high as 97, according to the forecast.

Sunday will see a high near 91, then the highs will hang in the upper 80s to around 90, but with less humidity, forecasters said. The lows beginning Sunday night will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances are 20% today and Sunday, then any chances disappear until Wednesday, when they again are 20%, according to the forecast. Thursday's rain chances increase to 40%.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.