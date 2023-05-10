SHEFFIELD — In life, Verna Brennan was a straight-shooting businesswoman with a passion to see her beloved city of Sheffield thrive.
In death, she is remembered as a visionary who accomplished any goal she set out to conquer.
Brennan, 78, a former Sheffield City councilwoman and civil service board member, was widely respected in her business endeavors, including serving as president of L&L Services, which operated numerous Colbert County businesses.
She died May 5.
There will be a memorial visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 27 at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
Though Brennan had retired prior to her death, she continued to serve on various boards representing Sheffield, including the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Sheffield Redevelopment Authority, Sheffield Education Foundation Board, and the Sheffield Housing Authority Board.
Her quick wit and straight-forward personality was her trademark. Friends said she possessed the ability to "tell it like it is" and remain likeable and respected. In social media posts following her death, friends commented that she possessed an endearing, "unapologetic sass."
Longtime friend Pam Fleming served on multiple boards with Brennan for the duration of their 30-year friendship.
Originally from Kentucky, Brennan made the Shoals her home with a goal for serving the city of Sheffield and other entities in Colbert County.
"She was a doer and a worker with a goal to make a difference wherever she was," Fleming said. "She was way ahead of her time and what L&L did under her leadership was absolutely outstanding, unequaled really. When she committed to something, she followed through."
Fleming, who served in the Sheffield Kiwanis Club with Brennan, recalled that Brennan was the first female member of the Muscle Shoals Kiwanis Club before changing to the Sheffield group.
Blazing trails, not only for women but for business in general, was one of her most admirable traits, according to longtime friend Liz Anderson.
Brennan served on the Sheffield City Council with Anderson's husband, Mayor Billy Don Anderson, who is now deceased.
Anderson recalls Brennan being the lone female on the council but she "wasn't fazed by that a bit."
"Verna certainly had a way with words, but more importantly, she got things done," Anderson said. "She was a brilliant businesswoman and was trustworthy. She broke barriers everywhere. She was genuine and worked hard to make other people's lives better."
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove described Brennan as having the strongest integrity and no hidden agendas.
"I always admired how no matter what position she held, she maintained all her relationships and was a friend to all. She was a blessing to our city, a true ambassador with a list of more accomplishments than we could even know."
Mayor Steve Stanley said he had the opportunity to see Brennan's character in action when he ran against her for Sheffield City Council in 2008. Brennan had served one term and was seeking her second.
Stanley won the seat, recalling that Brennan was gracious and never held any animosity.
"I always relied on her," Stanley said. "We worked well together and she earned people's respect. She was a true champion for Sheffield."
