KILLEN — A large group of Brooks Elementary School second-grade students cheered when Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Youth Services Librarian Jessica Fennhill described the different activities they can participate in at the library this summer.
Fennhill's presentation Thursday was part of the kickoff of Brooks Elementary School's summer reading program, which is called "Together We Read."
The goal of the program is to help elementary school students maintain their reading proficiency during the summer months to prevent the "summer slide," as Principal Addam Moody described it.
Moody said all 900 students at Brooke Elementary School received a book, courtesy of local businesses who helped the school raise $5,000.
"Everyone will go home with a free book," Moody said, adding it didn't cost the school any money.
Librarian Trisha Mathis said Killen businesses opened their checkbooks before she even finished her pitch when seeking donations for the new program that encourages children to continue reading through the summer.
"As a school that serves pre-school through sixth grade, we know the importance that literacy plays in the success of all students," Brooks Elementary School Reading Coach Jennifer Rumble said. "With so many changes in education, especially the K-3 Alabama Literacy Act, we began an initiative several months ago in which goals were set to ensure that our students see that others in the community value that importance as well."
One of those goals was to ensure that every student from preschool through sixth grade received a required summer reading book free of charge.
They are also partnering with local public libraries to encourage every student to sign up for a library card and free summer reading program.
The second-grade class cheered as Fennhill described some of the activities they could participate in the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library's summer reading program, which include an arts and crafts night, writing workshops, family trivia, book bingo and story hours.
Fennhill encouraged students to sign up for a free library card and take advantage of what the library offers.
After the presentation, students lined up to receive their books.
Moody and Lauderdale County Superintendent of Education Jerry Hill helped pass out the books.
"This is a great program, especially for the younger grades," Hill said. "I hope they go to the public library and get involved in some of their programs."
Rumble said the school is hoping the partnership with local libraries will encourage parents, as well as students, to take advantage of all of the free resources available at the library.
Moody thanked Mathis and Rumble for putting the reading program together.
"I threw out the dream and they ran with it," Moody said.
