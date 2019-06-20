U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., whose district includes Lauderdale County, said during a speech on the House floor this morning that attacks on other nations' oil tankers are not cause for an attack on Iran from the United States.
A release from Brooks' office stated "countries with national security interests in Persian Gulf oil or the attacked tankers should defend Persian Gulf shipping lanes at their own risk and at their own cost."
"Madam Speaker, recent Persian Gulf area tanker attacks do not, I repeat, do not, justify a unilateral American military action against Iran," Brooks said during his speech.
He went on to say, "Who is responsible for these two tanker attacks? There is international disagreement. America and the United Kingdom blame Iran. Iran denies responsibility. Other nations offer no opinion and caution against a rush to judgment."
The full text of his speech is available here.
