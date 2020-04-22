The boat ramp at Brush Creek Park near Waterloo reopens Friday, but the bathroom facilities remain closed for now, officials said.
Tom Smith, director of the Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department, said the bathroom is closed due to vandalism that has occurred there.
"I want the public to know there are signs throughout the park to alert them to the fact that the park is under surveillance at all times, and if I catch anybody doing the vandalism, they will be prosecuted," Smith said.
