FLORENCE — Brush Creek Park and Wheeler Campground open for the season Friday, and anyone interested in camping at Wheeler for the first weekend can make reservations this week.
Reservations are now being accepted at the Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department at 256-760-5878. The department is in charge of maintaining the two Lauderdale County parks.
Solid Waste Department Manager Tom Smith said payment must be made to Wheeler Campground attendants by 4 p.m. Friday.
"If payment for the reserved campsite is not made by that time, the site will be opened back up," he said.
Smith said the reservation requirement is due to traffic concerns at the campground and on Alabama Highway 101 at Wheeler Dam.
"We used this reservation system last year and it really worked well," he said. "There were no issues and, more important, there were no traffic problems on Alabama 101."
Smith said reservation are only required for the opening weekend.
"After that, it will be first-come, first-serve," he said.
Nobody can reserve multiple campsites, Smith said.
Wheeler Campground has water and electric hookups and a dumping station. The cost is $15 per night, but that is reduced to $10 per night for ages 60 and up.
Brush Creek Park has primitive camping areas and pad camping for recreational vehicles and pull campers with water hookups only. It also has a dumping station.
No reservations are needed.
Smith said there is a maximum of 14 camping days at the campgrounds. Campers who stay the full 14 days must leave the park for 10 days before returning.
In November, the campsites received Tennessee Valley Authority Camp-Right Campground certifications. That is based on a ranking system with Brush Creek receiving a Silver level ranking and Wheeler a Bronze level ranking, Smith said.
"We're excited about these TVA rankings," he said. "Our employees at the parks put a lot of time and effort into making the facilities something nice for residents to come and enjoy. These rankings prove that work is paying off.
"We are blessed to have two beautiful campgrounds," Smith said. "The word is getting out about them. We are having more new campers coming to the parks each year."
