FLORENCE — Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan has been selected to the University of North Alabama Board of Trustees.
Buchanan replaces Marcus Maples, who resigned his seat effective March 18 due to career-related obligations.
His appointment is effective immediately.
“I am grateful to be able to serve the university in this capacity,” Buchanan said. “UNA has such a phenomenal reputation across our state and tremendous impact on our students and communities. I sincerely hope to add to the tremendous contributions of other board members, and work with other trustees and university leadership to find new ways to take UNA to even greater heights.”
Buchanan, who is chairman-elect of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, began his career with the Huntsville Hospital Health System as vice president of Operations at Helen Keller in 2009. He also has served as vice president of operations at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, is a Class 25 graduate of Leadership Alabama, and serves on its governing board.
“It is a pleasure to welcome Kyle to the UNA Board of Trustees,” UNA President Ken Kitts said. “His leadership locally as well as throughout the state is an excellent indicator of the skills he will bring to our board. I welcome the voice and expertise he will bring to our deliberations.
Trustees President Pro Tempore Will Trapp said he was impressed by Buchanan’s "initiative and clear communications as Keller president during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kyle Buchanan has been on our radar since serving on the UNA Foundation Board and being part of Leadership Alabama,” Trapp said. “We are fortunate to have a very strong board and one that is supportive of President Kitts and his administration. I think that our good working relationship and committee structure has made an impact on our ability to move forward with our strategic plan. He has worked with boards in his role as an administrator and will be a great addition to UNA."
Gov. Kay Ivey selected Buchanan for the appointment, which the state Senate approved.
"We are so grateful to Gov. Ivey for her appointment of Kyle and the Alabama Senate for his confirmation," Trapp said. "Trustee Maples, whose seat he assumes, served on the board for many years, and we know Kyle will be another excellent trustee.”
Buchanan, who lives in Muscle Shoals, is married to Dr. Kyrel Buchanan and they have two daughters, Carrington and Callie.
