FLORENCE — The #BlueUpwithBAE Bullying Prevention Awareness Event will be tonight from 6-8 p.m. in Wilson Park.
The event will include speakers and a balloon release.
All ages are encouraged to attend.
Organizer Trinda Owens said the BAE (Bullying Affects Everyone) events are a part of the iSTAND Campaign, which stresses bullying prevention throughout the year.
The rally in the park tonight is an effort to keep the issue of bullying in the forefront of the public's minds.
"I want our community to take bullying more seriously and not wait until a Nigel Shelby happens," Owens said, adding that she wants the schools and community to not wait on a school assembly or once a year addressing of the issue.
