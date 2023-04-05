MUSCLE SHOALS — A city resident told city council members Monday that he's concerned about what he described as drag racing on Woodward Avenue that's taking place on almost a daily basis.
Curtis Scofield, who owns a business at 301 Woodward Ave., said the racing was taking place on Woodward Avenue between Second Street and Pasadena.
"Just not too long ago, man at lunchtime did two doughnuts in the intersection on Woodward Avenue in front of Swamp Johns," Scofield told the council. "Traffic literally had to stop to keep from hitting him."
He said many of the people involved are driving vehicles with "either no mufflers or illegal mufflers."
"I don't know if anybody's ever brought this up to you guys," Scofield said. "This goes on on a regular basis. On almost a daily basis there is a guy on a crotch rocket that around 3 to 3:30 p.m., he'll ride a wheelie all the way from Pasadena all the way down to Second Street."
Scofield said it's not just motorcycles, but cars and trucks.
He told the council it seems the town "just seems to be the Wild West when it comes to racing."
Scofield said he attended the meeting to see if there was anything that can be done about the problem.
When contacted Tuesday, Scofield declined to make additional comments about the situation.
Councilman Willis Tompkins asked Scofield if he had contacted the Muscle Shoals Police Department.
"I have not," he said. "I probably should have."
Police Chief Clint Reck said he has never received any calls concerning street racing on Woodward Avenue.
"I haven't had any reports of that," he said.
During Monday's meeting, Reck responded to Scofield's statements by providing some statistics on calls to police in March, traffic stops and citations issued.
He provided some updated numbers Tuesday.
Reck said the police department received 1,345 calls for service in March. Officers, he said, were involved in 472 traffic stops. They wrote 221 citations and issued 175 warnings.
Reck said 121 of those citations were for speeding and two were for loud "after-market" mufflers.
He said 31 people were cited in March for running red lights, 19 for driving on a revoked license and 24 for driving without insurance.
"We try to be proactive and balance out tickets and warnings," he said. "We want people to be safe."
During Monday's meeting, the chief said, "We’re doing all we can do."
The chief told Scofield during the meeting the department would increase patrols in that area.
He said it helps to notify the police department of incidents such as racing.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said racing or loud mufflers haven't been a big issue in the city.
"Perhaps an occasional complaint," Tyler said. "But nothing problematic or ongoing within the city limits."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.