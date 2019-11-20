FLORENCE — As Scott and Debbie Weatherly stood in a room full of Florence Fire Rescue firefighters Tuesday, they spoke of the approach of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"So many times, especially during the holidays, it's give, give, give to those in need," Scott Weatherly said.
He then nodded his head toward the firefighters, adding, "These people are always the ones giving."
With that, the couple said they wanted to give back to firefighters and showed the display on a table at Station 1.
Food items were stacked tall on the table. They included crock pots, cookbooks, cookware, salsa, crackers, glazes, jellies, snack mix and seasonings.
In all, the owners of the nonprofit 1st Sgt. Salsa company had donated some $7,000 of food and supplies to the firefighters in all the Florence stations.
The couple owns 1st Sgt. Salsa, which is in the Shoals Commercial Culinary Center. They make it their mission to frequently contribute their products to agencies such as first responders.
"We get satisfaction in just giving," said Weatherly, a Texas native who moved to Florence before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1981.
He spent more than 22 years in the Air Force and Texas Air National Guard, including 11 years in the Air National Guard, according to the company's website. His service included stints in Operation Desert Storm, Rwanda Relief, Bosnia, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
When he retired, he started looking for something to do, and enjoyed creating salsa and helping others, which led to 1st Sgt. Salsa.
"You can only watch 'The Young and the Restless' so long," Weatherly said jokingly.
The firefighters were ready to dive into the food, as Weatherly told them about the company's products, including one appropriately named Smokehouse Crackers. When he warned them of one item that was particularly spicy, a firefighter immediately had a mischievous idea, joking that "there may be some label-switching going on."
Florence Fire Rescue Capt. Doug Hartley said the company's gift especially is meaningful because of the tradition of firehouse meals.
Firefighters purchase food for the stations, although the city provides the ovens, stoves and cookware. The camaraderie that is produced around the table is a cherished time at fire stations.
"We try to prepare meals each shift," Hartley said. "Dinner table is a time to bond, communicate and share laughs. The dinner table has always been real important in the fire industry.
"We're just truly honored somebody who sacrificed for our country is so thoughtful to think of us in the holidays."
