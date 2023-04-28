From left, Bill Sanders, his siblings, Steve and Katie, join President Ken Kitts and wife, Dena, in revealing the new marker for the Sanders College of Business and Technology on Thursday at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
From left, Bill Sanders, his siblings, Steve and Katie, join President Ken Kitts and wife, Dena, in revealing the new marker for the Sanders College of Business and Technology on Thursday at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's College of Business and Technology now is adorned with the name of the former Russellville Hospital owners following a $3.5 million gift to the university from the family.
On Thursday, a university ceremony commemorated the naming of the Sanders College of Business and Technology. The new name already is on the Keller Hall building.
Horace and Mary Jane Sanders owned and operated Russellville Hospital from the late 1960s until 1973 when they sold it to Humana Hospital.
Horace died last year and Mary Jane and her children decided to provide the gift in the family's name.
One of the children, Bill Sanders, said this also serves as a lasting reminder of his father's dedication to giving.
"Dad believed in generosity and giving to good causes," Sanders said. "We, as a family, believe this is an excellent investment in the north Alabama community to give to UNA. Further, we believe in giving back to the area where the financial blessing originated all these many years later.
"Dad would be proud of the expected future impact this will have on the lives of students and faculty associated with the Sanders College of Business and Technology."
Greg Carnes, dean of the Sanders College, said the gift is an example of the spirit of the Sanders family.
"The Sanders family has a passion for changing lives," Carnes said. "Education changes lives, families and communities. Their generous gift will transform students, their families and the north Alabama region from this day forward. The positive ripple effect from their commitment to our students will continue to impact our region for generations."
Kevin Haslam, vice president over University Advancement and executive director of the UNA Foundation, said the gift fits into a saying Horace Sanders often shared regarding a charitable attitude: "The Lord will give it to you if he can give it through you."
This is the third named college at UNA. The others include the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, and the Delores and Weldon Cole Honors College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.