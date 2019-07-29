FLORENCE — Seven new businesses opened in Florence during June, according to city officials.
A release from Mayor Steve Holt's office lists the businesses, which include the following:
• Edward Jones, 168 Ana Drive
• Chas' Formal Wear, 1117 N. Wood Ave.
• Ecco Ride of Alabama, 1125 Terrace St.
• Clarity Counseling of the Shoals, 623 S. Seminary St. #120
• Bluewater Hemp, 4463 Helton Drive, #A
• Expert Oil Change, 2624 Helton Drive
• Discount Auto Repair, 1504 N. Pine St.
