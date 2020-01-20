New Florence business
Buy Now

For The Win, 606 S. Court St., is among new businesses that opened in December, Florence officials said. [BERNIE DELINSKI/TIMESDAILY]

FLORENCE — Three restaurants are among nine businesses that opened in Florence in December, according to Mayor Steve Holt's office.

The list and addresses of businesses include:

• Chicken Salad Chick, 363 Cox Creek Parkway

• Jiffy Lube (formerly Havoline), 2548 Florence Blvd.

• Outback Steakhouse, 2750 Florence Blvd.

• Exit River City Realty, 210 Seville St., Suite B

• AccessPoint LLC, 2129 Helton Drive

• Earth Strong of the Shoals (inside Amethyst Inc.), 2811 W. Mall Drive

• Kabelsync LLC, 412 S. Court St., Suite 401

• For the Win LLC, 606 S. Court St.

• Taco Bell, 3040 Cloverdale Road

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.