FLORENCE — Three restaurants are among nine businesses that opened in Florence in December, according to Mayor Steve Holt's office.
The list and addresses of businesses include:
• Chicken Salad Chick, 363 Cox Creek Parkway
• Jiffy Lube (formerly Havoline), 2548 Florence Blvd.
• Outback Steakhouse, 2750 Florence Blvd.
• Exit River City Realty, 210 Seville St., Suite B
• AccessPoint LLC, 2129 Helton Drive
• Earth Strong of the Shoals (inside Amethyst Inc.), 2811 W. Mall Drive
• Kabelsync LLC, 412 S. Court St., Suite 401
• For the Win LLC, 606 S. Court St.
• Taco Bell, 3040 Cloverdale Road
