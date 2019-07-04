WATERLOO — Monty Yeager had been considering building a cabin lodge somewhere, and Waterloo was among the locations on his radar.
The Florence man often fishes and spends time enjoying the scenery in Waterloo, but still had not made up his mind whether to build there. That is, until one particular day.
"It was about 6:30 one morning and the sun was coming up on the east and coming off the water and it was just beautiful," Yeager said. "About the time I realized what a great spot this was, I saw a bald eagle fly overhead. I had seen some before here, but that morning made up my mind.
"It fit for a place near water and it fit for my business plan. So I dove in it."
Today, Yeager has Waterloo Lodge at the intersection of Lauderdale 14 and Main Street that features eight cabins at a downtown lot. It has been open for just under a month.
He started building the lodge on Aug. 29 and gives credit to a great deal of friends for assistance.
"I built several farm tables and vanities myself," Yeager said. "I had buddies help me do some of the work. I've got a lot of good friends."
Each cabin is 1,053 square feet that includes two bedrooms, a living area, a kitchen area and a bathroom. Rocking chairs adorn the porches. The lodge has a patio area with gas grills and a swing.
"That's become quite a social spot," Yeager said. "That just seems to be the gathering spot for everybody."
Each cabin has unique touches, ranging from a table with pipe wrenches for legs to a lamp made from a Crown Royal bottle wrapped in antlers.
"Also, I was able to do a lot of ideas on a rustic feel with cherry and walnut tables and vanities," he said.
A cabin costs $175 per night, but there is a two-night minimum, and a $100 cleaning fee is added to every rental, he said.
Yeager has been pleased by the response thus far, which includes a sold-out Fourth of July weekend and many bookings throughout the year.
"It's better than I had anticipated," he said. "The response has just been incredible."
Yeager is gearing up for a second phase, which is a 40-by-60-foot pavilion adjoining the lodge that can be used as an event center.
