FLORENCE — A loose calf from the nearby Sale Barn backed up traffic at O'Neal Bridge this afternoon, Florence police said.
Crews contained the calf and placed it into a trailer where it was hauled back to the Sale Barn, police said.
The incident occurred slightly before 5 p.m., backing up traffic at a busy time of day. Traffic has resumed flowing again, police said.
