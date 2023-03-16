FLORENCE — When Gary Bohamed went for a 5K run Tuesday, it also signaled the end of a run.
Bohamed's jog through downtown Florence marked the completion of a goal the Santa Clarita, California, businessman has spent decades accomplishing. He now had run in all 50 states.
Mayor Andy Betterton heard about Bohamed's mission and met him outside city hall the moment he completed his 3.1 miles and presented him with a key to the city.
"I've met some mayors along the way, but this is the first time I've gotten a key to a city," Bohamed said. "This is the perfect way to end it."
He said the idea to do this occurred to him during a mosquito-filled run more than 20 years ago.
"I was on a business trip in Minnesota and I wanted to go for a run," Bohamed said. "While I was running and swatting at mosquitos, it dawned on me, 'I wonder how many states I've run in?'"
So, Bohamed started documenting every location, including states where he had run before then.
All in all, it took him more than 30 years to hit all 50.
Over the years, various business trips and other journeys have taken Bohamed across the country and he reached the point where he found himself down to two remaining states — Arkansas and Alabama.
So, Bohamed traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, this week, and on Tuesday morning, he crossed into West Memphis, Arkansas, for a 5K run.
Afterward, he drove to northwest Alabama and hit the pavement for another 5K in downtown Florence.
He said there have been adventures along the way.
"In West Virginia I was getting chased by a pit bull," Bohamed said. "I turned around and started running at him and flailing my arms around."
He also has met a great deal of people.
"When I'm in a city and grabbing lunch, especially in towns I don't exactly fit in, they'll ask where I'm from," Bohamed said. "But it's always friendly."
Bohamed said he always has had nice views, getting good long looks at cities during his runs.
"You've got a really beautiful university here, by the way," he said after Tuesday's run, which included parts of the University of North Alabama.
Bohamed said it was important to him to actually run outdoors.
"I made a set of rules I had to follow early on," he said. "It has to be 3 miles and I have to be running on earth. No treadmills inside a hotel or anything."
A few minutes after completing his Florence run, Bohamed had time to collect his thoughts on the accomplishment.
"It's a little bittersweet," he said. "I've always been planning for the next one and now I don't know what to plan for."
Some friends of his have suggestions, though.
"Now, I've got colleagues telling me I've got to run in all seven continents, to which I say, 'Shut up. Talk to the knees. They're not going to do that,'" he said laughing.
