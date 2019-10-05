TUSCUMBIA — The conversation in the breezeway of the cabin behind Ivy Green was like that of any group of fourth through sixth graders.
The Camp Courage participants, each either visually or hearing impaired, spent the early part of their Friday morning at the Keller Home anticipating the day's schedule, including making candles and pottery.
By 10 a.m. they were in the throes of making their aromatic Southern Magnolia-scented candles, an activity led by Pam Hendon, owner of Dixie Doodle Candles.
The 20 campers, with the aid of University of North Alabama Education majors, helped pour the candles and set the wicks.
"I'm really interested in candle making and have been looking forward to it since I found out I was coming to Camp Courage," said Kayleigh Littlejohn of Bonair, Georgia. "I like doing pottery, too. These are just more things we can do, like Helen. We're both visually impaired."
Local potters Kay Stegall and Pat Reeves also shared their artistic skills with the students, who made pottery keepsakes to take home.
