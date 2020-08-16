FLORENCE — There was a joyful sigh in Kylie Gallaher's voice as she looked around at her surroundings last week at the University of North Alabama.
Gallaher said the word "good" isn't enough to describe the feeling of being back on campus.
"It's actually great," the sophomore said. "I love being back. I love the environment here. If everyone wears masks and practices social distancing, it'll be fine."
For students, faculty, staff and the community alike, the presence of UNA students after a five-month absence is a welcome relief, and a sign of some normalcy, for this college town in the midst of a strange year.
"It feels like normal," Mayor Steve Holt said. "It just excites me to be able to see the students come back, and they want to be back."
Michael Bissell said he is glad to be among fellow college students again.
"It's definitely worth wearing a mask to be out and be a normal, functioning person — just to have that social interaction," Bissell said.
Some things have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic forced students off campus in March when UNA went strictly to online instruction.
Students started returning to campus last week. When fall semester starts Wednesday, it will signal the first time students have assembled in classrooms since March.
The classrooms are being arranged for social distancing. Signs throughout campus remind students of the requirements to wear masks. Some remind them to practice 6-foot social distancing, telling students to "remain one Leo" apart from each other, referring to the length of the on-campus mascot.
Signs on doors and halls point people toward one-way directions to help with social distancing.
Student Jessica Nile said the changes are worth it.
"It's definitely different, especially seeing how everything's changed on campus, but I'm excited," Nile said. "It just feels good to be back. I missed my friends and just being back in Florence, really."
She added, however, "It's sad about football."
UNA's season, if it is played, will be substantially different this year with the Lions hoping to play four games after all conference games were cancelled.
Student Cody Ticer hopes the team can play.
"It helps with everything going on to have some football to get our minds off things," Ticer said.
Michelle Eubanks, director of Communications and Marketing, said it brings an extra spring to the steps of faculty and staff to see the campus teeming with students again.
"When we were forced to close campus earlier this year, it brought home just how vital the student population is to the physical campus itself," Eubanks said. "It feels so good having them back, seeing students come and go to the Commons in their masks, hearing the band, and seeing them getting books and getting into their residence halls.
"You cannot mistake the life that the students bring," she said. "Their chatter, just their sheer presence, makes a real difference in what it means to come to work every day."
A 28-member UNA task force composed a detailed plan for the return to campus, which included requiring students to start taking their temperatures and following a daily checklist two weeks before returning to campus to make sure they have no symptoms, and haven't potentially been exposed to COVID-19.
"We prepared as well as we can based on the well-being of the campus and well-being of the whole Shoals community," Eubanks said.
She said the campus experience cannot be replaced, and she sees that in the students as they return.
"Online is wonderful," Eubanks said. "It's a wonderful experience for all those who have it, but there is something special to be said for the unique campus experience.
"The students are here and they're happy, and I think they're making the most of what will be an unusual semester. That reinvigorates the staff and the faculty."
