EDITOR'S NOTE: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the TimesDaily is featuring two survivors — Florence resident Sherry Wright and Muscle Shoals native John Payne, who now resides in Collierville, Tennessee.
FLORENCE — They say that time is among the most precious of commodities, and that's especially true when it's in direct proportion to length of life.
Just ask Sherry Wright and John Payne.
Wright knew she had a history of cancer in her family, a deep one.
She's always been faithful to self-screen for breast cancer, as it's among the cancers that has befallen family members. But it was a dream that led her to conduct a self exam in the wee hours one morning in December 2017.
Her husband Andy's niece had just been diagnosed with breast cancer — news that rocked the family's world.
"Of course, her news was so heavily on my heart and I had a dream that I had breast cancer," Wright said. "I woke up and felt my breast and that's when I found the lump (in the right breast), about the size of a quarter."
The couple and their teenage daughter, Bailey, natives of Russellville, were living in Indiana at the time. Far from family and still reeling from the news of Andy's niece, she waited until after Christmas to see a doctor.
In early January, a mammogram confirmed her fear — a significant cancerous mass, ductal carcinoma.
With her family's cancer history, she opted for a double mastectomy, the option that gave her the best chance for a cure. No chemotherapy was needed, doctors agreed, because there was no lymph node involvement.
Reconstruction surgery, two of them, followed. She recalls the shock of diagnosis, the timing of it all, and the almost immediate peace and calm she had realizing the totality of the situation.
The couple's daughter, Kelsey, a vivacious and artistically talented child, died in 1998 at the age of 10, of T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia. She'd spent a total of seven months at St. Jude, and to this day remains the bravest girl the couple has ever known.
"Kelsey made us better, stronger," Wright said. "She laughed a lot, even throughout her ordeal, and she warmed every person she encountered with her smile. She persevered and she never, ever gave up. She strengthened my faith because I knew God carried us through her sickness."
Wright, 58, said that what seemed to others like inexplicable acceptance of her own horrible diagnosis was actually just a lesson she'd learned from God through Kelsey.
"Either way, I was going to be cured — I'd either be cured here on this Earth or I'd be joining Kelsey in heaven. It really was as simple as that," she said.
The couple moved to Florence earlier this year. She's been deemed clear of cancer.
She said the scars she sees in the mirror tell a story of survival. They serve as a daily reminder that she's a warrior, like Kelsey.
John Payne's story
John Payne is a big, healthy guy, always has been.
He has a habit of sitting with his arms crossed. One day in early September last year, he sat down, struck his characteristic pose with his crossed arms, and felt a knot.
Soon he was in the doctor's office. He was told it was a cyst and was sent on his way.
Two weeks later, the knot he'd felt had swollen. Payne went back to the doctor and a nurse practitioner took one look and said, "You're going straight to West Clinic (a cancer treatment center in Memphis, Tennessee).
An ultrasound confirmed the unthinkable – he had breast cancer.
Payne was now part of a statistical group, the most exclusive of clubs – the one in 1,000 men diagnosed with breast cancer club.
"I was shocked, of course, but I was embarrassed, too," he said. "Being a man, I'm not supposed to be getting a female's disease."
An ultrasound revealed what Payne described as "a big ugly tumor with legs, about 5 centimeters wide." It was stage 3 breast cancer.
"I talked to the surgeon to see the best route to take and had two options — lumpectomy or full mastectomy (to guarantee it would be gone).
Payne, 50, chose the "get it gone" option and had the mastectomy.
"They took lymph nodes to make sure they got it all," he said. "I followed up with 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiation. It's been quite a year."
Cancer free, he's recently returned to work.
He has the lingering effects of neuropathy in his hands, and some issues with equilibrium. He says he isn't 100 percent yet, but he believes he's a work in progress.
He credits his wife, Susan, as his constant caregiver.
"She did it all throughout this whole ordeal, taking care of me while still continuing to work," he said. "It's one of those things you look back on and say, 'How in the world did she do all she did?'"
Payne said attitude is a critical element of the cancer fight and then recovery.
"I live on faith and I know I'm OK and it's all going to be fine, but still, it's there in the back of your mind," he said. "When those thoughts come, you think of all the positives, like the love you've been shown."
On Monday, his first day back to work, Payne stopped by Chick-Fil-A. It's been his daily breakfast stop for years before work.
"The employees all stopped what they were doing and started clapping for me, and even the customers joined in," he said. "I've never seen anything like it. Some were strangers. I bet I hugged 30 customers."
And as for paying forward the hope of a second chance at life, Payne said he's always acutely aware of such opportunities.
"I'll tell anyone, anywhere, any time, what I've been through, and, yes, men do get breast cancer," he said.
"My doctor asked me if I'd be a mentor for another man recently diagnosed with breast cancer who was having a really hard time with it. I told him absolutely. I'm a blessed man, and I realize it now more than ever."
