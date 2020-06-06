FLORENCE — Police said a man was charged with manslaughter today after he crashed his vehicle into Cypress Creek, resulting in the drowning of a passenger.
Zachery John Madden, 21, Brilliant, was arrested after the incident, which started shortly after 1 a.m., police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Holmes said 35-year-old Joe Deewayne Cothrum drowned. The Florence Police Department Water Rescue and Recovery Team found Cothrum's body in the vehicle.
Police said officers attempted to pull over the vehicle Madden was driving on Court Street because the headlights were not on. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed through a locked gate near the intersection of West College Street and West Mobile Street and ran into the creek.
A third person in the vehicle swam to the opposite side of the creek and escaped into the nearby woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.