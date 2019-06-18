MUSCLE SHOALS — A Sunday wreck injured the driver and damaged several vehicles at an automobile dealership.
Police said Mary Vinson Hogan, 70, Muscle Shoals, was injured in the wreck. According to reports, she was flown to Huntsville Hospital.
Information on her condition was unavailable Monday.
Hogan was the driver and only occupant in the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
The one-vehicle crash occurred when the vehicle Hogan was driving left Woodward Avenue, struck a utility pole and went on to strike four vehicles parked near the street at Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln Volkswagen Mitsubishi, officials said.
According to the Muscle Shoals police report, witnesses stated Hogan's vehicle, a 2016 Kia Sorento, had been in the southbound center lane of the six-lane road before traveling through the right lane and onto the dealership parking lot between Hill and Grove avenues.
The vehicle crossed the Grove Avenue intersection that separates two Long-Lewis lots. It struck a utility pole and then hit a light pole, the report states.
After that, the vehicle, entered the new-vehicle lot of Long-Lewis Ford and struck four new Ford F-series trucks, causing damage, according to the report.
The Kia rolled over onto its roof before stopping upside down on the outside southbound lane of Woodward Avenue.
"No alcohol or narcotics are suspected in the crash," the report states.
