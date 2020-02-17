TUSCUMBIA — Florence native Caroline Self has been named the new director of the storied "Miracle Worker" play, performed at Helen Keller's birthplace, Ivy Green.
Self, a veteran actress who works in the entertainment/television production industry, is taking the reins from longtime "Miracle Worker" director Darren Butler, who moved to south Alabama last July.
The play, held each summer in its own amphitheater on the Ivy Green grounds, is a coveted aspect of the Helen Keller experience.
When she was a child, Self played the role of Helen, then in adulthood played Anne Sullivan. The past two years she has taken on the role of Kate Keller.
Last year, Self worked alongside Butler assisting with directorship duties.
Ivy Green Executive Director Sue Pilkilton said the board of directors, after careful consideration, decided Self could best fill the role that Butler had excelled in for the past 23 years.
"She knows this production so well, having performed three roles, and she seemed the perfect fit," Pilkilton said. "She did such an outstanding job in all her roles."
Pilkilton said Self plans to hold auditions for the play in March.
