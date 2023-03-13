Casey White's defense team has filed a motion on Monday to have the felony death case involving Vicky White to be moved. The team contends an impartial jury can't be pooled in Lauderdale County. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Attorneys for Casey Cole White filed a motion Monday afternoon for a change of venue for his felony murder trial in the death of Vicky White.
The motion signed by Casey White's four Huntsville attorneys contends an impartial jury cannot be pooled in Lauderdale County due to the publicity surrounding the case.
It requests a change of venue to another county.
Casey White was indicted in July in the death of Vicky White, the former assistant director for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head on May 9 after she crashed the vehicle she and Casey White were in while being pursued by law enforcement in Indiana.
The felony murder indictment cites Section 13A-6-2 of the Code of Alabama, which includes first-degree escape among examples of an act that can result in the felony murder charge if someone dies because of such an act.
Casey White currently is serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape.
He had been in the Lauderdale County Detention Center for court hearings related to his capital murder charge in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He and Vicky White left the detention center on April 29, with Vicky White claiming she was transporting him to a mental health evaluation hearing. There was no such hearing.
