SHEFFIELD — CaSheta Rutland is on a mission to not only make the city a better place to live, but specifically better for young people.
Municipal elections are set for Aug. 25.
The 44-year-old booking officer for the Colbert County Sheriff's Office is seeking the District 4 seat on the Sheffield City Council.
"I feel like my 15 years of communications experience would make me an asset to the council," she said. "Working in this field has allowed me to build relationships with people from all aspects of life. If elected, I will work diligently towards meeting the needs and concerns of those who live and work in our district.
"My short-term goals are to improve the appearance of the district by implementing plans to rid our area of trash and debris, blighted properties and overgrown alleys."
Rutland said she's had opportunities to move to other cities, but her love for Sheffield has kept her in the Shoals.
"I'm invested in this area, in Sheffield, and I want to see other young people come in here and see what we have to offer," she said.
Rutland said she's seen a great deal of change in Sheffield, but not all has been for the better.
She said she will work with local government officials and Norfolk Southern to ensure community needs are being met when it comes to making decisions regarding railroad crossings.
She also wants to see funding acquired for paving the streets in her district, particularly the highly traveled Sterling Boulevard, Atlanta Avenue and W. Montgomery Avenue.
"I see the potential in our district, and we're in the center of the Tri-Cities with a mixture of beautiful and eclectic homes," she said. "This area is primed to be made more attractive to businesses, young families and people looking for affordable homes. I've already reached out to several businesses asking them to consider locating here."
Extra police patrols in her southeast Sheffield district will also be beneficial, she said, adding that while the community's relationship with law enforcement is better now than in the past, "it can still improve."
"All these things, in combination, are what will attract young families and businesses, and then we'll see growth with businesses coming in here," she said.
"We all want the same thing, a better Sheffield," she said. "I have invested in this city and have the passion to see those needed changes happen."
