Flooding issues left residents on Cassie Davis Street in Colbert County stranded, and officials were planning to close McFarland Park in Florence on Friday.
Cassie Davis Street is a small road off Marthaler Lane, just north of Sixth Street. The only vehicle access to Cassie is off Marthaler, and water was over the road in that area, leaving residents of that street without a safe passage out.
Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, said that was the only report of flooding in the county on Friday.
Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said McFarland was closing in anticipation of the Tennessee River at Florence rising, as the Tennessee Valley Authority moves water through its dam system.
"There was an awful lot of rain back to our east and northeast," Grabryan said. "We really want to urge folks to stay off the river for a few days."
The National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service called for the river to surpass 16 feet overnight Friday night, and reach 16.71 feet by Monday. Action Stage is 16 feet and flood stage is 18 feet.
By Friday afternoon, Wilson Dam was discharging 143,385 cubic feet of water per second, according to TVA. That is more than 1 million gallons per second.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies and no rain chances, according to the weather service. It will be windy with a west-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The high will be near 45.
(0) comments
