Even as prices for packaged beef soar and grocery stores struggle to keep it on shelves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, local cattle producers are struggling with depressed prices.
“Cattle producers are getting hurt financially,” said Lawrence County cattle producer Mitchell Henry. “Some (cattlemen) are even losing their shirts. … I’m barely breaking even.”
Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate said cattle prices are down about 16% and milk and corn are down 11%, numbers that worry Henry and Morgan County Farm Federation President Mark Byrd of Danville.
The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association said in a letter last month to lawmakers that there is a disconnect in the pricing on cattle. On the one hand, “consumers are literally buying beef as quickly as it can be restocked in the grocery store,” wrote Executive Vice President Erin Beasley, resulting in soaring prices for boxed beef. On the other hand, prices for feeder calves like Henry’s are down.
In addition to other steps, Beasley asked lawmakers to provide emergency disaster assistance to farmers as part of a stimulus package.
Byrd said the fear of the pandemic caused people to hoard beef and other meats.
“People are just scared and getting what they can,” he said. “Meats and proteins, pork, farm prices are very low and that is hard to understand. Demand is high and prices are depressed.”
Byrd said the disconnect between cattle prices and packaged beef prices is leading some area cattle producers to sell directly to consumers.
"It needs to be processed at a certified slaughterhouse," he said. "People are putting the meat in their freezers."
Henry said his operation purchases 500-pound calves, grows them to 900 pounds and then transports them to a feed lot in the Midwest. That company boosts the calves’ weight to about 1,400 pounds each and then sells them to one of the major slaughterhouses in that region.
He said if he holds onto the cattle awaiting a better price, he’ll lose money.
“We don’t have a choice,” he said. “If we wait, we’ll lose money because the cattle are eating feed and not gaining weight,” and still must be transported.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, sent a letter to Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza asking that farmers and producers be included in new economic relief programs established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Farmers across the country were unable to access the Paycheck Protection Program funds, Jones’ office said.
“I want to reiterate the concerns raised by my colleagues on both sides of the aisle about the vast impacts COVID-19 has had on farmers,” Jones wrote. “It is of utmost importance that farmers, producers and agricultural businesses are provided this aid to ensure we have a stable food supply. Between drought, a hurricane and falling victim to trade wars, Alabama farmers struggled when our economy was booming. They simply cannot afford another financial hit like they are experiencing right now.”
Pate said the combination of pandemic-related hoarding and closures have disrupted the market.
“Right now, it is not a typical supply-and-demand situation. Distribution and hoarding are the reasons you aren’t seeing beef in stores,” Pate said. “It’s not intuitive. The food system can meet the demand. You’ll start seeing some leveling off. There are lots of cattle in the system. The demand is falling. In a week or two, you will start seeing more steaks on the shelves. It will work its way through the system.”
Pate said demand will increase and stabilize when restaurants are able to reopen.
A statewide order that prohibits restaurants from opening their dining rooms expires April 30, but State Health Officer Scott Harris and Gov. Kay Ivey have not announced whether the order will be extended.
Henry, however, worries the economic repercussions of the pandemic will lower future demand.
“I’m not feeling very optimistic about it. The economy is down. People don’t buy as much beef when there is a recession,” Henry said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week announced a $19 billion stimulus package, with $5 billion designated for cattlemen.
Henry said the stimulus is needed.
"We're still not getting our fair share," he said. "I normally don't like free handouts, but it is vital to help cattlemen and farmers keep feeding the nation."
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, said in an email Monday that the agriculture industry has been given "at a minimum roughly $20 billion COVID-19 subsidies by Congress (included in the USDA package), and that does not include tens of billions in other subsidies agriculture generally gets each year."
If the disconnect in pricing between processed beef and cattle is a result of meat packers and processors “illegally using COVID-19 to take advantage of cattlemen, then impacted cattlemen should take their complaint to the FBI and/or U.S. attorney for investigation," Brooks said.
