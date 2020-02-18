FLORENCE — The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking more than 800 Lauderdale County residents to hire as temporary employees at $17 an hour.
Florence officials said Census officials have contacted them, asking them to spread the word about the dire need for the workers to help conduct the survey. They said the bureau has until Feb. 29 to make its hires.
"The hourly salary was $14, but they increased it in this county due to the need," said Rachel Mansell, media and outreach specialist for the city.
She said those hired likely would start working in late April or early May. The job could last as long as three months, depending on how well the public responds to the Census survey.
Anyone interested may apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call the bureau at 1-855-562-2020 (1-855-JOB-2020).
The bureau requests each employee work at least 20 hours a week, but they could work up to 40 hours weekly, officials said.
Currently, 625 Lauderdale County residents are signed up for the work. The goal is 1,481, officials said.
Colbert County's need is not as dire with 404 of the needed 606 workers already signed up, officials said.
Census officials told city leaders the job could be done on evenings and weekends.
"University of North Alabama students could be ideal for this," Mayor Steve Holt said.
The 2020 Census is particularly important to Alabama, which could lose a congressional district if enough growth is not shown, Holt said.
A release from the state offices of the U.S. Census Bureau states many federal programs allocate funds based on Census data. That amounts to approximately $1,600 per Alabama resident.
The city of Florence has been releasing videos on social media about the upcoming Census count, and created a website, florencecensus2020.com, urging residents to fill out Census forms.
