MUSCLE SHOALS — A four-day celebration to mark the city's 100th anniversary kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with a centennial ride at the City Hall Amphitheater.
Muscle Shoals along with much of the Shoals in general will celebrate the town's birthday starting Thursday with the One Ride Centennial Ride. It is a free event that will take place from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
A cornhole tournament is scheduled to kick off the second day of celebration starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Muscle Shoals Education Foundation Cornhole Tournament will be held on the lawns across from City Hall beside the Muscle Shoals Career Academy. The tournament will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There will also be a Centennial Coffee Chat on Saturday at the Muscle Shoals public library from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The 100th Birthday Bash concert Saturday on the City Hall lawns features headliners Sara Evans and Kip Moore will begin around 1:45 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. or later. The concert is free to the public.
Sunday will mark a Community of Unity starting at 5 p.m. on the City Hall lawns with local church groups, worship teams, pastors and Big Daddy Weave. The event is free to the public.
Monday's celebration begins at 6 p.m. with the Day of Incorporation Parade along Avalon Avenue. The Midnighters will perform around 7 p.m. at the City Hall Amphitheater followed by a fireworks show around 8 p.m.
