CENTER STAR — Newlyweds and Center Star Volunteer Fire Department members Steve and Stefanie Bevis said there is a fire in their hearts.
Steve is a captain and former chief with the department, while Stefanie is an emergency medical services officer, but even before she joined the department, the two caught each others' eye when they worked at Southeastern Extrusion & Tool.
She worked in the office and he worked in the plant, they said. Steve would have to go up to the office from time to time and the two would chat and they hit it off.
"We agreed to take each others' phone numbers and we started calling and texting, and one thing led to another and we said let's go out," he said.
That was six years ago, and it charted a path that led to their Sept. 10 wedding last year.
Steve has been with the volunteer fire department for 38 years and Stefanie joined in 2018. Even before joining, she often accompanied him when he would receive a page.
"When I moved in [with him], I became part of the fire department because then I lived within the district," she said.
That was a big plus for the department. Stefanie had worked for Keller EMS and brought 15 years of experience with her.
That also had helped the couple keep in contact over the years because they would see each other at a hospital while dropping off patients.
Steve said Stefanie was able to jump right in when she joined Center Star as an emergency medical technician.
"It's not like she came into it green," he said. "On EMS calls, she was already acquainted with that part of it, and that was big. Getting people who already have experience and training is very rare. Usually when people join, we have to train them from the ground up."
They said being in the department together has helped bring them closer. Steve said being a volunteer who can get called out at any time can put a strain on a marriage and on families, but in this case, they are in it together.
"Even with things like testing and other duties involved, it can take up as much times as it would if you were with Florence Fire Rescue or a department like that," he said. "So it's good that we both know what it's like."
Stefanie said you sometimes see and experience very troubling things in EMS and firefighting. She and Steve can talk about it and know where the other one is coming from.
"We know the things we've gone through," she said. "It definitely helps to have somebody who knows what's going on in your head."
Steve said it also is comforting just knowing the other one is there during an emergency call.
"It is enjoyable to have that working relationship," he said. "Even if we get separated while on a call, you know you've still got one another."
Stefanie said there is one downside.
"There have been a few times when I've kind of held my breath as I watched him go into a burning home," she said. "But I know he's got the training and he's got the other firefighters who are going to make sure everyone who goes in comes out."
Steve said being married to a fellow volunteer feels natural, because every volunteer department has a family atmosphere.
"It's a team effort, not only with her but with everybody up here," he said. "It's a family nature at the departments, anyway. It's common to see kids up at the station watching TV, or playing games while their parents are in meetings and such. A lot of times, they'll grow up and follow their parents' footsteps by joining the department."
Their advice to new couples is to keep communication lines open and understand that they are partners.
"Be up front, be honest," Steve said. "Don't give up on the very first problems."
Stefanie added: "Know who your partner is and stick with them through thick and thin. People ask now that we're married, do we feel different. I say not really, because since we've been together it's been him and me against the world."
