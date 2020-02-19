CENTRAL HEIGHTS — The Central Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its monthly fish fry Thursday.
The firefighters will be hosting a Swamp John's fundraiser.
The fish fry will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire department, 3276 Lauderdale 6, near the Central High School football stadium.
Plates are $11 and feature fish, chicken or shrimp and all the fixings. Carry-outs are available.
All proceeds go to help with expenses of the volunteer fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.