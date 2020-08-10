HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, and local and state officials will hold a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate completion of the U.S. 43 widening projects.
The event will be held outdoors at 10 a.m. at Bents & Dents Interiors, 10836 U.S. 43, Killen 35645.
Attendees are asked to observe current statewide social distancing and mask orders.
In two simultaneous projects, additional lanes were constructed on the final 5.25 mile-segment of U.S. 43 between Alabama 64 and the Tennessee state line at a cost of more than $25 million, completing the four-laning of the corridor from Killen.
