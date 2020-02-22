Caitlin Holland, president of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, has announced in an email the nominees for election as directors for the 202023 term.
The list of nominees was approved on Feb. 13.
The three-year term for the nominees will begin April 1 and end on March 31, 2023.
The eight approved for three-year terms are:
• Shaler Roberts — Retired
• Deborah Bell Paseur — Johnson, Paseur & Medley, LLC
• Keith Crowden — CB&S Bank
• Kyrel Buchanon — Sonoa Consulting, LLC
• Justin Bishop — Pounders & Associates, Inc.
• Chris Estave — First Metro Bank
• Andrea Holt — Shoals CASA
• Will Pebworth — Regions Bank
Additional names of candidates for directors can be nominated by petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least 10 qualified members of the chamber, Holland wrote in her email.
"Such petition shall be filed with the Nominating Committee within 20 days after notice has been given of the names of those nominated.
Petitions can be mailed to the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, Attention: Caitlin Holland, President, 20 Hightower Place, Florence, AL 35631-1331; or they can be emailed to cholland@shoalschamber.com
If no additional appropriately petitioned nominees are received by the close of business on March 9, the above named nominees will be declared elected.
