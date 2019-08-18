SHEFFIELD — Seven local businesses received recognition last week at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.
The winners were selected from nominees sent in by the public, based on seven categories. Another chamber of similar size in Alabama selected the winners, which prevented any conflicts of interest.
The awards presentation at the Ritz Theatre included a keynote from Kim Caudle Lewis, CEO of ProjectXYZ, Inc., which provides customer support in engineering, logistics, information technology and alternative energy.
This was the second year of the awards.
