Normally, by this point in the week Jane Berryman would have already shared some lunch meals with her friends at the Tuscumbia Senior Center, and would have logged several hours with her friends at the Arc of the Shoals/Hope Haven Adult Training Center.
It's a life she enjoys, but is currently missing out on due to the pandemic-related closure of facilities that serve individuals with developmental disabilities.
Berryman is one of 77 Hope Haven clients whose routine has been drastically altered since mid-March, the comfortable familiarity of those previous days gone for now.
There are 16 group homes in Colbert County with 32 residents.
Berryman, a long-time Colbert group home resident, said she misses her friends.
"I don't like this at all," she said of having to shelter in place. "I don't like being home so much. I miss the center and playing bingo, and I miss seeing my friends at Hope Haven."
Berryman and her counterparts find themselves more on edge than usual, and sometimes feeling lonely.
Fortunately, the staff members of the group homes have helped keep their clients occupied, according to Arc of the Shoals Director Mike Stamps.
"The staff has done an amazing job keeping them occupied and working with them in their homes," he said.
Before the stay at home order was issued by Gov. Kay Ivey, the clients spent their days at the centers working on employment skills, social skills, community volunteering, adaptive aerobics and other activities.
"So this is a huge adjustment for them," Stamps said. "Now, we're teaching them about what's going on to help them understand. They're very sociable people, and they're detail oriented, especially those with autism, so the staff has been great to take the time that's needed with them."
In Florence, the Scope 310 Authority, headed by Arvy Dupuy, is experiencing the same issues. Staff members have stepped up to help make the transition much smoother for the clients, he said.
Scope 310 operates two separate day programs — the Conner Center in Florence and the Sarah Dinesmore Center in Red Bay. There are 100 clients between the two centers.
Clients who aren't in group home facilities are being cared for by their families during the five-hour span of time they'd normally be receiving services at the center.
"It's certainly been hard on them," Dupuy said. "We've had one individual calling the center daily wanting to know when he can come back to school. "We're working a skeleton crew in the office, and our staff is keeping our (16 group) homes supplied with food and other needed goods."
To address the residents' social needs, staff members take them for car rides, often letting them visit from a distance with their friends from other homes.
Dupuy praised his staff for going above and beyond the call of duty in these difficult times.
"It's important to remember that the people we serve are just people like everyone else and are experiencing all the same feelings everyone is right now," he said.
Gina Gordon, a qualified intellectual disabilities professional at Hope Haven for more than two decades, said keeping in contact with all the clients, those inside and outside of group homes, has been a priority.
"These are certainly different circumstances than we've ever had, and it has really disturbed the clients, but they've stayed well and that's the main thing," she said. "They're spending more time outside and they really look forward to those car rides."
Berryman said she enjoys the weekly trips to other homes to visit her friends from a distance, and the occasional rides through restaurant drive thrus to get a hamburger and fries.
"I'll be OK because I have plenty of groceries, so I'm not hungry," she said. "I'll be glad when time's up on this. I hope it's soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.