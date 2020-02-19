FLORENCE — Two people are in custody on robbery charges after an incident that resulted in the manager of a Florence grocery store being struck by a vehicle, police said.
Jessie Cochran Young and William Eric Pounders are each charged with second-degree robbery, according to police Detective Michael Price.
They were arrested Feb. 13 after an investigation into the Jan. 31 incident that occurred at the Aldi grocery store at 411 Cox Creek Parkway.
Price said Young are accused of entering the store on that day with a shopping cart to collect merchandise.
"She placed multiple items in her shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them," he said.
Young then went into the parking lot and loaded the items into a vehicle Pounders was driving, Price said.
The store manager saw what had occurred and went outside to approach them about it, police said.
"After being confronted by management about the theft, Pounders struck the store manager with his vehicle as he and Young fled the scene," Price said. "As a result of being struck by the vehicle, the store manager received medical treatment and was released."
Young and Pounders remained in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Tuesday, Price said.
Bail for each has been set at $30,000, he said.
Second-degree robbery is a Class B felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison, according to the Code of Alabama.
