It began last year as a sort of neighborhood get-together on the lake, but has grown in one year into a popular fundraiser.
The event, dubbed Handy Fest on the H20, is a poker run for boaters to help raise money for Kruzn' for a Kure and Cerebral Palsy research, organizers said.
It starts as a poker run on the lake from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a concert at Steenson Hollow Marina beginning at 4 p.m.
"Everybody's invited and donations are welcome," organizer Larry McNutt said.
The bands include Cole Nichols, Dixie Mafia and a surprise headliner from Nashville, Tennessee, McNutt said.
He said the budget for this year's event is many times larger than last year's $2,000 budget.
"We have a $20,000 band coming out of Nashville that ought to knock everybody's socks off," he said. "He's doing it half price, so he doesn't want to give away his name ahead of time. It's a surprise."
Registration times are from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Steenson Hollow Marina, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday either at Steenson Hollow or Shoals Creek Marina, McNutt said.
The cost is $25 per hand, and there is no limit on the number of hands that can be played. First prize is $1,000, second is $500, and third is $200.
Winners are announced during the concert.
Stops along the run include Waterfront Marina at Shoals Creek; Gary and Elaine Monroe's pier at Wilson Lake Shores, Camp David; and Geno and Donna Brown's pier at Steenson Hollow.
The run concludes near the Alred Home at Steenson Hollow to watch the concert.
This is not an official W.C. Handy Music Festival event but is a way to have a good time, enjoy music and contribute to a good cause, McNutt said.
"Last year, we just started off and thought we would throw a little party for the neighborhood out here in this little slough," McNutt said.
He said they expected about 20 boats and 50 people, but ended up with more than 200 boats and 1,000 people.
With such a large turnout, organizers had additional money after awarding poker run winnings, so they decided to donate the remainder. From there, they decided to make this an annual charitable event.
