Chase results in crash, arrests in Leighton By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Mar 11, 2023

LEIGHTON — Authorities said a man who crashed his vehicle Thursday in an attempt to elude an officer told officers he did so because he thought there were warrants out for him.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

The driver, Robert Hand, 51, Tuscumbia, was charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Colbert County Jail spokeswoman.

Kristy Berry, 46, Russellville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the spokeswoman. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said a sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over the driver late Thursday morning because he was speeding.

Balentine said the driver was traveling approximately 80 mph at the time.

"He attempted to stop the vehicle on Gargis Lane," Balentine said. "A pursuit ensued from there."

The vehicle went westbound on Alabama 157 and turned south onto County Line Road, he said. That is when he struck another vehicle.

"The vehicle we were in pursuit of left the roadway and came to a stop in someone's yard," Balentine said.

He said the vehicle spun in the mud in a yard after leaving the road. Authorities towed Hand's vehicle from the scene.

Balentine said after the incident, officers questioned Hand about why he did not stop.

"He said he was running because he thought he had an active warrant on him, but he did not," he said.
